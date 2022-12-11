LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.

Officials located the vehicle stuck in a snow field one mile west of Harrisburg around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. Officials say when law enforcement approached the driver he was still revving the engine and trying to get the vehicle unstuck.

The windows of the vehicle were broken by law enforcement, so they could gain entry and extract the driver, according to the LCSO.

The suspect was tased and taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials say. He was later transported to the Minnehaha County Jail.

In addition to the charges the 26-year-old man faces from SFPD, he is facing additional charges in Lincoln County. Those charges include: resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.

We expect the learn more about the incident at Monday’s Sioux Falls Police Briefing, which will be live-streamed on KELOLAND.com beginning at 10:30 a.m.