SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man accused in a three-county burglary spree faces additional charges. We’ve also learned his alleged crimes are more widespread than originally reported.

Mitchell Arevalo

Authorities arrested Mitchell Arevalo last week. He and Dakota Durrani are charged with burglary and grand theft in Brookings County. In that case, the two men are accused of stealing 10 guns in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point.

On Friday, just days after we told you about the Brookings County charges, a grand jury in Minnehaha County decided there was enough evidence to charge Arevalo with having 14 stolen guns in 2021. That investigation involved crimes in five different counties.

One year ago this week, authorities shared pictures of the weapons and announced there was a warrant for Arevalo’s arrest.

He made his first court appearance in the Minnehaha County case Monday morning.