MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after a burglary investigation west of Dell Rapids.

It happened in the area of 472nd Avenue and 246th Street Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported to be armed with a pistol when he was confronted.

Sioux Falls Police and South Dakota Highway Patrol were also on the scene.

Authorities say more information will be released this morning