SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the weather, competition is heating up in downtown Sioux Falls.

The 10th annual Burger Battle is here.

From s’mores to PB&J, this year’s Downtown Burger Battle is full of flavor.

MacKenzie River is going spicy this year with the hatch queso burger.

“It’s different and I think that’s what brings people out is they can come out to downtown and try a bunch of different burgers that are only going to be around for a limited time. It makes it fun,” MacKenzie River general manager Rachael Donelan said.

The restaurant is one of the 32 contenders in this 10th annual competition.

“It started out with seven restaurants and they were just trying to create some warmth and activity downtown during a really slow season for restaurants,” DTSF marketing manager Tenley Schwartz said.

Last year more than 44,000 burgers were sold during the month-long battle adding up to an estimated $1.3 million in economic impact.

“Having a reason to come down here like the burgers makes us busy. It gives a draw to downtown,” Donelan said.

With more than 30 burgers on the menu, there are plenty of opportunities to get a taste of downtown Sioux Falls this month.

The burger battle runs through the end of the month.

To rate the burgers, use the DTSF Digital Passport App.

To check out all the burgers, click here.