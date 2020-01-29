Burger Battle impact on downtown restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After today, there’s only two days left in Downtown Sioux Falls’ Burger Battle and so far there’s over 6,500 votes for the best burger.

Over 16 restaurants participated in this year’s Burger Battle.

“This is our fifth year doing it and every year it’s been more popular. With 16 contenders this year, we kind of anticipated selling less than last year when there were, I think, 12 contenders. But surprisingly, we have sold more than we’ve ever sold this year,” Theresa Flannery-Kramer, manager Ode to Food and Drinks, said.

Flannery-Kramer says they’ve sold over a thousand burgers at Ode to Food and Drinks. But they aren’t the only restaurant that saw an increase in customers over the month.

“All month long we’ve been incredibly busy from the Burger Battle as far as people coming out and being interested in it, asking questions. The very first day, the first table in on that very first Thursday was people asking about the Burger Battle,” Mikael Engebretson, assistant general manager of Blarney Stone Pub, said.

Both Ode to Food and Drinks and Barney Stone Pub believe that the Burger Battle is a good way to get people out of their houses in the cold, January weather.

“We do want to thank Downtown Sioux Falls for putting this on, they’ve created a great competition and a great thing for our guests to be excited about in this cold month of January. Getting them out of the house and get them downtown,” Engebretson said.

Flannery-Kramer says Ode to Food and Drinks likes participating less because of the trophy or bragging rights and more because of the feedback it receives from its customers throughout the month.

“What’s fun about it, and why we like doing it, it gives the staff a lot of pats on the back. People, when they leave comments, we really enjoy reading them, good or bad. Things that we can improve on or something that happened during their particular experience while they were here,” Flannery-Kramer said.

Voting for the Burger Battle continues through Friday.