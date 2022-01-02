Burger Battle brings new and old competitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holiday season may be ending, but Sioux Falls and visitors have something just beginning which they can sink their teeth into. The Downtown Burger Battle started this weekend.

It began Saturday and has 27 restaurants competing for the top spot.

JL Beers has competed before, and they are hoping that their “GochuJANG’S All Here Burger” brings some heat with their spicy cabbage sauce.

Monks Ale House is a first-time competitor, and head chef Allen Write’s submission is called the “Salt of the Earth” burger.

“This is exciting because it’s my concept, and it’s my first idea being in it, yeah I’m excited,” Wright said.

KELOLAND News will take a look at the battle from the perspective of two competitors tonight at 10.