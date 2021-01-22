Burger Battle boosting business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have a little over a week left to participate in the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. The contest features 24 burgers this year and runs through the end of the month.

Tamien Dysart stopped in at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen for lunch Friday.

“You hear the buzz about the Burger Battle, so I’m interested to see again how they crafted up their version of the burger for burger battle,” Dysart said.

He’s not the only one curious about how the restaurant is adding its own flavor to the classic.

“We just hit over a 1,000 burgers already this year, which is a record,” Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen Owner Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

This is owner Del’Inkka Beaudion’s third year competing in the battle She’s noticing more excitement surrounding the competition this year.

“One, because of the pandemic. Coming off of it, I think people are looking for something to get out of the house, something to enjoy with friends and family,” Beaudion said.

Sales are sizzling at other restaurants, too.

This is the first year Chef Lance’s on Phillips is serving up a Burger Battle entry after moving to a downtown location last year.

“We had absolutely no idea how busy and how popular it would be. I have a lot of friends who also run restaurants downtown here and we’re getting the same feedback from them that it’s always been busy, but for some reason this year seems to be busier than before,” Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner Lance White said.

The burger at Swamp Daddy’s is the second contender Dysart has tried this year, but he hopes to taste a few more before the end of the battle.

“You just love to see the culinary scene in Sioux Falls, especially downtown, growing and thriving and there’s a lot of creative and great chefs, so to see what they come up with is really cool to see what their spin on a great burger is,” Dysart said.

You can find out how to vote for you favorite burger by following this link.

For every Burger Battle burger sold at any restaurant, MarketBeat will donate a dollar to Call to Freedom.