Burger Battle begins in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Burger Battle is once again underway in Downtown Sioux Falls. This year there’s a record number of contestants.

This year 16 restaurants are getting involved in the annual Downtown Burger Battle.

Blarney Stone.

Falls Landing.

Fernson Downtown.

Holiday Inn.

JL Beers.

MacKenzie River.

Ode to Food and Drink.

PAve.

Swamp Daddy’s.

The Market.

The Treasury.

Tommy Jacks.

Wiley’s.

One of the competitors is MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub.

“We love having everyone coming in, looking to battle, they want to know what you have to offer and they want to see what everybody else brings to the table,” general manager MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, Jesse Schanzenbach said.

This is the second year MacKenzie River has participated in the competition. This year they are featuring the chorizo burger.

“One of the stipulations within the contest with the South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation, it needs to be beef based so we did a 50/50 blend, ours comes with Spanish Manchego cheese inside the burger, and then on top we have serrano ham which is a cured, dried ham, on top of that we have a fried egg, tajin season and cilantro lime sour cream on top,” Schanzenbach said.

This is the 7th year for the Burger Battle. One of the goals behind this event is to bring more people downtown during the winter months.

“The whole reason that this promotion came to be was because they wanted to get people back down here after the holidays,” DTSF Marketing and Communication Coordinator, Sadie Swier said. “With the burger battle, some of these restaurants it’s their biggest month of the year for selling food and they love having people come down.”

So while this may be a competition, it’s a fun way to get everyone involved.

“It’s one of those things that brings the entire community together to run around and try some great food, and sometimes hit places that they normally don’t seek out, there’s some great restaurants on this list,” Schanzenbach said.

You can vote on each burger on the downtown Sioux Falls app.

To see a whole list of the restaurants involved in this year’s competition, click here.