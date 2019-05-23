Bureau of Indian Affairs route 8 closed due to unsafe road conditions

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) -- The latest on flooding on the Cheyenne River Reservation

10:58 a.m.

Areas along the Cheyenne River near Eagle Butte have declared an emergency for areas effected by rising waters along the river.

The Cheyenne River is currently 3 feet above flood stage. Flood stage is considered 17 feet, and water levels are expected to increase to 21.7 feet by this evening.

Emergency crews will be assisting in the Bridger and Cherry Creek communities. Sandbagging operations will begin Thursday.

10:33 a.m.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs route 8 is closed until further notice.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Emergency Command Center announced Thursday that a culvert is washed out and the road is caving in.

The road closure will disrupt school bus runs to the area adding additional vehicles and cost to local schools. It will also add additional time for emergency service response to the remote areas serviced by the road. Response time and distance will increase dramatically all along the route due to the closure.