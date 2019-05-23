Local News

Bureau of Indian Affairs route 8 closed due to unsafe road conditions

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:33 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) -- The latest on flooding on the Cheyenne River Reservation

10:58 a.m. 

Areas along the Cheyenne River near Eagle Butte have declared an emergency for areas effected by rising waters along the river. 

The Cheyenne River is currently 3 feet above flood stage. Flood stage is considered 17 feet, and water levels are expected to increase to 21.7 feet by this evening. 

Emergency crews will be assisting in the Bridger and Cherry Creek communities. Sandbagging operations will begin Thursday.

10:33 a.m. 

The Bureau of Indian Affairs route 8 is closed until further notice.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Emergency Command Center announced Thursday that a culvert is washed out and the road is caving in. 

The road closure will disrupt school bus runs to the area adding additional vehicles and cost to local schools. It will also add additional time for emergency service response to the remote areas serviced by the road. Response time and distance will increase dramatically all along the route due to the closure.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates