Bunker Labs comes to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A career in the military can be both honorable and rewarding, but what happens after a veteran hangs up his or her uniform?

When starting a business, networking is one of the most important ingredients to being successful.

“Bunker Labs exists to help the military get connected with the community, launch and grow great businesses. So the idea is to launch the next greatest generation,” Blake Hogan, Interim CEO of Bunker Labs, said.

This is the 33rd chapter of Bunker Labs in the nation, the Rapid City group will meet once a month at different venue.

“People often make sacrifices in the military to put things on hold until the end or to later on in their careers and so for their lives. This gives the opportunity to jump start that process,” David Kneafsey, City Leader for Bunker Labs, said.

Bunker Labs is not limited to people in the military and veterans. It also includes family members and spouses.

“It’s really open to the public, we need everybody, we need all of the entrepreneurs we need all of the resources that support small businesses, we want absolutely everybody involved,” Mitch Nachtigall, City Leader for Bunker Labs, said.

Bunker Labs also invites entrepreneurs, who have successfully started a business, to mentor those who are just starting out. The organization’s goal is to be in all 50 states by the end of 2021.

“So no matter where you are on your entrepreneurial journey Bunker Labs can help meet you and help plug you in to the right community,” Hogan said.

If you would like to be involved in Bunker Labs, you can sign up online.