SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — ‘Tunnel to Towers Foundation’ is a national non-profit organization that was started after 9-11.

It’s dedicated to helping first responders and honoring our nation’s heroes who have suffered tragedies or setbacks in their lives.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a long time actually,” Sandi Sorum, restaurant owner, said.

Sorum is one of the owners of the Safari Bar & Grill in Renner, South Dakota.

As you can see, it’s a little on the wild side.

But early next month, they’ll be raffling off five bundles of meat and donating the proceeds to the ‘Tunnel to Towers Foundation.’

“Our family has a very strong background in both volunteerism with firefighters in the Renner community in addition we have a lot of military in our family,” Sorum said.

Serena Campbell is the general manager of Safari.

She says helping others, in a time of need, just comes naturally to her.

“It’s just a really good feeling, I mean I have kids and they see me do this and the gratitude they show and how good it makes them feel when I do stuff like this for other people, it means a lot to me,” Campbell said.

The bundles of meat are donated by the Renner Corner meat locker.

“So this is considered what we would do for a bundle; you got your jerky, you got your bacon, pork chops, chicken, we usually have a steak in one, sometimes we will put one of those smoked chickens in it,” Campbell said.

Because Campbell says each bundle of meat will contain something different.

In addition to that, the Safari is also doing Military Mondays.

“If you come in on Mondays starting at 5 o’clock military members or veterans get 10% off their meal,” Campbell said.

And they’ll donate a certain percentage of the sales from those proceeds that night to area organizations that support military families.

The Tunnel to Towers meat drawing will be Sunday, August 7th from 2-4 p.m.

To learn more about Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.