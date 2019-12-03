Bundle Up Sioux Falls and brewery team up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people find what they want under a Christmas tree. This year, people who are on the streets may find what they need on actual trees in Sioux Falls. It’s the third year of Bundle Up Sioux Falls. You can help support the project and even get a discount on your next beer.

No matter how bright the sun is in December, it can’t warm up winter’s icy grasp.

“I put it out and it seems like the next day, 40, 50, 60 items are gone,” Denise Patton said.

For the third year in a row, Patton is hanging hats, gloves, scarves and socks on trees near First Lutheran Church in Downtown Sioux Falls and the Avera Ronald McDonald House.

“I know I just, I’m so whimpy when it comes to the cold and I think about the people who have to be out in it longer than I do and I just want to help in some way,” Patton said.

Her passion project is quite simple. If people need something warm, they can grab it and put it on it.

“These aren’t lost, they were left here for you,” Patton said.

This year, extra help is pouring it.

“Even if we help one family, it’s worth the time and effort,” Mark Stavenger said.

Every Monday in December, you can get a $1 off your beer if you bring new or gently used winter gear to Severance Brewing Company.

“This time of year, you always think about the people who don’t quite have enough to bundle up and with the weather this past weekend, you just feel like you want to help, need to help,” Mark Stavenger, CAO and Taproom Manager, said.

You can also drop off your donations in bins at Siouxland Libraries locations. It’s hard to escape the many long cold months of winter, but often times, a warm heart goes a long way to brighten up the season.

“I think it just takes one person doing one thing and you’re contributing in a positive way and so it feels really good to do my part,” Patton said.