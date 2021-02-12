Bulls & Broncs event returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bull riding and saddle bronc make their return Friday to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and one local man isn’t afraid to lock horns with a bull.

The fourth annual Bulls & Broncs event will be stirring up dirt at the Expo Building.

“We’re getting more and more competitors and cowboys to come in and ride the bulls and the broncs, and this year we opened up our entries on Monday morning and we were full by Tuesday at noon,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President & CEO Scott Wick said.

Some of the cowboys have even competed in the National Finals Rodeo.

“You’re going to see a broad spectrum of everybody. There’s going to be some locals, but there’s also active riders that ride at the PRCA level,” Wick said.

Another local man will literally be in the middle of the action.

“My job is simply distract the bull,” White, South Dakota bull fighter Nick Kaup said.

A bull fighter from White, South Dakota, Nick Kaup has spent the past six years, 30-40 weeks per year, wearing a bullseye.

“A lot of them like to be a little ornery and they like to hit somebody or hit something, so in a tight spot it’s my job to get in and if there’s going to be a hit taken I’m the target,” Kaup said.

He’s won some, he’s lost some.

“Nothing serious. I’ve had a few stitches, like in my chin, broken ribs, broke nose,” Kaup said.

And he keeps climbing back into the ring.

“It’s not the most comfortable thing, but it’s a lot of mind over matter where you just get in and sometimes you know it’s coming, but it’s just jump in and brace for it,” Kaup said.

The two-day competition will feature a special event on Saturday, with the Raise ‘Em Rank Mini Bull Series.

“That’s a group of young kids anywhere from 6-years old up to 16 that are going to be riding mini bulls in a competition and they can qualify for the finals that happen down in Texas this Fall. We will also be having a local mini bulls finals here at the Sioux Empire Fair in August,” Wick said.

Friday’s competition starts at 7:30, while Saturday’s mini bull event begins at 5:30. Fans are asked to follow city guidelines when it comes to COVID prevention at this weekend’s events.