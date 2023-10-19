BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A bull was shot by a deputy after it escaped its enclosure and caused serious injuries to one man and damaged a vehicle.

A bull escaped around 11 a.m. on Thursday just north of Box Elder. When the Meade County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrived, the bull had already caused damage to a parked vehicle and seriously injured a man. The bull then attacked the deputy’s pickup truck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was in need of medical care, but it was impossible for the medical staff to reach him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bull’s owner was at the scene and recognized the bull was a threat to others and the injured man. There were no available resources to safely contain the bull and the owner agreed with law enforcement that the bull should be shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

A MCSO Deputy shot the bull with a rifle. This allowed medical personnel reach the injured man who was then transported by Life Flight Helicopter to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

The man’s condition is unknown.