Bull riders saddling up for PBR event this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Professional Bull Riders’ ‘Unleash the Beast’ event kicks off this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

I’m here at PBR’s Unleash the Beast event this morning! I’m joined by rider Matt Triplett and Bushwhacked the Bull! They’re prepping for the big weekend! Tune in live at 6:30 to hear from Matt (and maybe something from Bushwhacked too 😂). pic.twitter.com/sCLICBj9hh — Max Hofer (@KELOMaxH) April 9, 2021

The PBR event is returning to the PREMIER Center at full capacity, and organizers hope to fill every seat.

The three-day event starts Friday, April 9 and finishes up on Sunday, April 11.




