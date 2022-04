VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A bull is dead after a semi hauling cattle caught on fire northwest of Vermillion Tuesday night.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened in the area of Highway 50 and Jetley Park Street around 9:20 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on scene were able to put the fire out. Traffic on Highway 50 was rerouted for a short time.

Officials say around 31 other bulls were safely loaded into a another trailer.