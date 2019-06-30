Bull charges ATV, sending one to hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KELO) — An ATV crash near Hinton, Iowa sends one to the hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a call for a reported ATV crash came around 4:45 p.m. on Friday on Harness Road in rural Hinton.

Upon arrival, deputies and fire officials learned that the victim was approximately ¼ miles from the nearest road. That’s when Mercy Medical Aircare was called for assistance.

The ATV operator, Joseph Eickholt was checking cattle when a bull charged towards him. In an effort to avoid the bull, the ATV rolled 6-8 feet into a washout.

Eickholt was able to place a call for help and was located by family, who contacted 911. His condition is unknown, but it is not believed to be life threatening.

Agencies responding include Hinton Fire, Hinton Ambulance, Plymouth County Conservation and the Iowa State Patrol.