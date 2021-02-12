Bull & Broncs event at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc return Friday night to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The fourth annual Bulls & Broncs event will feature a long list of cowboys, ranging from local competitors to those who have competed at the National Finals Rodeo. The highlight of Saturday’s show is the “Raise ‘Em Rank Mini Bull Series”, featuring kids ages 6 to 16.

“Not everybody has been able to see an event like that, it’s something relatively new to the sport, so it’s people mentoring those young individuals coming up through the ranks that hopefully keep on riding and keep the passion for it. So it’s going to be a great Friday and Saturday night show,” Scott Wick, President and CEO of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds said.

The doors at the Expo Building open tonight at 6:30 p.m., with the competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s Mini Bull event starts at 5:30 p.m.