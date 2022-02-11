SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rodeo fans will have a chance to experience all the action of bull and bronc riding this weekend.

The fifth annual Bulls and Broncs returns to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend. It features around 60 bull and bronc riders, and a mini bull event featuring kids of all ages.

For the Ridings family, rodeo is in their blood. Brothers Bryce and Corbin have been competing for several years and are excited to participate in the mini bull riding event this weekend.

“We come prepared and we are going to become ready for the bulls and the broncs, and we’re just going to be getting ready for a very fun action packed night. We’re hoping to make some good rides and definitely hoping to put on a show for everyone who comes,” said Bryce Ridings, contestant.

“Korkow Rodeo is bringing in the bulls and the broncs and it’ll just be an action pack night of cowboys testing themselves against some of the rankest stock in the nation. Then Saturday night at 5:30, we’re going to bring our mini bull riding series to town. We’ve got 33 kids entered from about 6 years old to 16 and they get on little miniature bucking bulls that get bigger as we progress,” said Dillon Swanson, owner of Raise Em’ Rank Rodeo Company.

Once the rider gets into the shoot, it’s all the mental game but after that, it becomes muscle memory.

“Preparing yourself mentally just like anything you know riding bulls is completely different than football or wrestling or something where you’re competing against somebody your own size you know it’s kind of a David vs Goliath sort of deal so beating yourself up mentally is kind of where it starts so just being able to clear your mind make sure your body knows what its doing and then its just all muscle memory from there,” said Swanson.

“If you make a good ride it feels really good, you know you accomplished something and you’re just waiting to see if you make it up to the standard first, second or third place,” said Corbin Ridings, contestant.

“It’s always neat to see how the guys prepare themselves when they get ready when they get inside that shoot how they mentally prepare. Then just wait for that gate to open and cheer them on to an eight second ride,” said Scott Wick, President and CEO of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The event runs this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.