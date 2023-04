YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Two buildings and a horse trailer were damaged during a fire east of Yankton Tuesday night.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Yankton Fire Department says the fire happened around 7:00 p.m. Officials say it was caused by a control burn that reignited.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Dept.

It spread to nearby vegetation and then to the buildings. No injuries were reported.