PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a long time coming, but work has finally started on a new domestic violence shelter in Pierre.

Executive Director of the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center says the current facility isn’t large enough to serve their clients.

The organizations helps people fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking.

The initial estimate for the House of Hope was around three and a half million dollars, but due to inflation, it’s now expected to cost five million dollars.

Missouri Shores is accepting donations for the project.