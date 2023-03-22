SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is hoping to make this Easter one to remember for kids in need.

Scheels has 100 Easter Baskets just waiting to be filled with toys and treats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Bubbles, any of the NeeDoh or the Fidgets, those are kind of a big hit with the kids, little stuffed animals, any of those small, fun things,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.

Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen says customers can fill a basket with up to $25 in items during the second annual Easter Basket Drive.

“They can come in, pick an Easter Basket, they can take it to a different store or fill it right here in Scheels, and then we just need the Easter Baskets back by March 31st,” Von Bergen said.

Once the baskets are full of goodies, they’ll make their way to the Children’s Home Society.

“To bring a smile to their face on Easter morning and wake up with that goodie basket, we’re excited to do that for them,” Von Bergen said.

“I think it will be really fun for the kids to kind of explore the basket, see what’s in there, and there will be some fun things to eat and some fun things to play with,” Children’s Home Society Director of Development Rick Weber said.

The children range in age from four to 14. Director of Development Rick Weber says holidays are a special time and an opportunity to create memories.

“These are kids, many of them have mental health issues, many of them are involved in the child protection system, and many of them have had some tough life experiences due to abuse/neglect and some of them have not really had the opportunity to celebrate holidays like this,” Weber said.

Making this Easter sweeter than most.

“We really want to make it a special day for the kids. It’s just a part of enhancing their care,” Weber said.

And it’s another way Scheels is showing its gratitude.

“We’re super thankful for the support that we get from our customers, so we just enjoy being able to give it back to the community,” Von Bergen said.

The Easter Basket Drive starts Thursday. The empty baskets can be found near the north entrance inside Scheels. The completed baskets will be delivered to Children’s Home Society during the first week of April.