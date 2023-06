MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city on Monday.

Photo from Mitchell Fire/EMS.

Officials shared a picture of the scene. In the photo, you can see what appears to be garages destroyed.

You can also see firefighters looking at a car in the rubble.

Officials say the fire spread quickly to nearby units and that the building is a total loss.

Mitchell Fire/EMS says more information will be released this afternoon.