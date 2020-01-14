Building collapse lawsuit before S.D. Supreme Court on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court hears arguments in a case connected to a deadly building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls.

It was December 2, 2016, when the former Copper Lounge building collapsed, killing a construction worker and trapping a woman in the debris for several hours.

Emily Fodness lived with her family in an apartment above the Copper Lounge. She was rescued by fire crews who worked carefully to get her out of the rubble.

A number of lawsuits were filed following the building collapse. On Tuesday, the South Dakota Supreme Court hears arguments in a lawsuit from the Fodness family against the city of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News will livestream the hearing from Pierre starting at 9 a.m. You can see the livestream in the player below when the hearing starts.