Building anticipation for the Parade of Homes’ second weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The anticipation is ‘building’ for the second weekend of the Parade of Homes. There are over 50 homes in the parade this weekend. All with their own unique designs and trends to excite potential home buyers.

After the success of last weekend, Chairman of the Parade of Homes Doug Top is marching into the next one with full confidence.

“I tell you, there are so many new things every year it seems like there’s just something new,” Top said.

It’s a time for homebuilders to test their skills and show off the latest trends in the modern home.

“One of the big things I see this year is a lot of shiplap and there’s a lot of different hand-painted tiles or the appearance of hand-painted tiles for flooring and walls,” Top said.

Details you can find in the home built by the Smith Development Company.

“We’ve been doing the Parade of Homes for 4 years now,” Owner/Manager of Smith Development Co. Brady Smith said.

Smith says he looking forward to it every year. It gives him the chance to bring something new to the table.

“The details in the master bedroom, the shiplap designs, and then we did a sliding barn door separating the master bedroom from the bathrooms,”

He also mentions there’s several upgraded appliances and an epoxy garage floor. and white oak cabinetry in the kitchen.

“Just unique features in this house compared to the other houses that we do,” Smith said.

Top says there are also plenty of measures in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to take every precaution to make sure everybody’s safe: one way in, one way out, wiping down surfaces,” Top said.

Yet, if you aren’t feeling comfortable enough to leave your home during the pandemic, he says they might be able to work something out.

“Please contact the homebuilder and you might be able to arrange for a private tour,” Top said.

Leaving their comfort zone to help you find yours.

“It’s also a good time for the builders to step outside of their comfort zone and try new things instead of the usual designs or trends,” Smith said.

The parade is this weekend. It goes from 1 PM to 5 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

To see a map of all of the homes this year, get a preview of the event, and see COVID-19 guidelines, you can visit the Parade of Homes website.