Building a Burger Battle contender

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record 24 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls are competing in the eighth annual Burger Battle. The long list of entrants includes Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen.

The Downtown Burger Battle brings out the best in Bread & Circus co-owner Jordan Taylor, but it took a team to create the Burger Wellington.

“We wanted to do a take on a Wellington. Wellington of course is kind of a lengthy process to do, so we shortened it up and condensed it and put the pieces in that we figured would be close to represent the Wellington as a whole,” Bread & Circus co-owner Jordan Taylor said.

The burger starts with certified angus beef, and quickly escalates.

“So the Wellington part would be mushroom duxelles, which is basically a mushroom puree for lack of a better term, with shallots, garlic, thyme, red wine cooked down to a paste,” Taylor said.

That smear of goodness is paired with crispy prosciutto and morbier cheese on a unique bun.

“A croissant basically formed into a bun, so that represents the puff pastry and all those little components to the Wellington,” Taylor said.

The Burger Battle is an opportunity for Bread & Circus to flex their creative muscle, while also working with other local businesses.

“Look’s was already providing our bread anyway, so just having them jump on board and come up with a new product that’s fun for them, it’s keeping people involved, even in the slower months, so it usually works out good for everybody,” Taylor said.

Bread & Circus is using about 100 of those buns per day, thanks in part to a recent appearance on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

“Saturday we had maybe eight to ten people waiting before we opened and they brought up triple-D as soon as they came in so they saw it the night before and definitely throughout the day people were referencing it, so it was definitely a business boost,” Taylor said.

The Burger Battle runs through January 31st. You can win prizes by posting a picture of a participating burger and the restaurant name to social media with the hashtag #BurgerBattle21.