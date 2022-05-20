SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes got its start in 1961 with eleven homes. This spring, 40 properties are part of the parade.

Multi-million dollar homes are no stranger to the Parade of Homes.

“Some of our past work has kind of built up to this and feel very blessed to be chosen for this honor,” Big D Homes Owner Kim Hofer said.

Kim Hofer owns Big D Homes in Sioux Falls. His latest build is a 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath modern home, and one of the Parade’s featured homes.

“Tile deck here with glass railing to emphasize the views, we’ve got a 1900-square foot garage, quartz on the countertops trying to get big, thick emphasized, kind of a monolithic look for that modern feel. Steel handrails and we’ve tried to tie that in with some of the steel we’ve used on our deck,” Hofer said.

With Sioux Falls expanding in every direction, the view played a major role in Hofer’s decision to build on the east side.

“The back here is rolling hills. The views here are spectacular, we can see for four or five miles,” Hofer said.

“Open lots, bigger lots are more appealing to people,” 1J Homes President Jeff Wagner said.

Jeff Wagner is the President of 1J Homes which originated in North Sioux City and expanded to Sioux Falls last year.

“A lot of people don’t know about 1J Homes so we want to show them what we can offer and what we can build for them,” Wagner said.

Wagner says about 800 people toured this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home last weekend.

“A lot of compliments with the backsplash and the countertops and the flooring, a lot of people had great reviews on this house so we’re pretty excited about it,” Wagner said.

Hofer saw similar numbers last week and is ready to welcome another wave of parade-goers.

“We’ve got a big bi-fold door here that opens up to the deck that we’re going to have open so people can come in and out,” Hofer said.

The Spring Parade of Homes is Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with stops in seven communities in the Sioux Falls area.

The parade’s two feature homes cost $5 to enter. The money benefits the Home Builders Cares Foundation.