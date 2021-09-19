Buffalo Ridge Brewing makes ‘Raising Hope IPA’ to benefit childhood cancer research

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – As part of a nationwide fundraiser, a KELOLAND company is brewing up a special beer with all proceeds benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford will soon have a new beer on tap called “Raising Hope IPA.”

It’s part of a partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure.

“100% of the proceeds from this beer are going to be donated to National Pediatric Cancer Foundation,” co-owner, brewer, Rick Warkenthien said.

As part of this fundraiser, only one brewery in each state brews the beer.

“It was started by a couple of breweries in Tampa Bay and they develop the recipe each year,” Warkenthien said. “That recipe is then sent out to one brewery in each state that wants to brew the beer, all the ingredients are donated and then we donate all the proceeds off the beer to fund cancer research and treatment for children.”

The IPA is still in the process of being completed. It will be available at the end of the month during a release party.

“We do get to add our creative twists within that and we get to use the yeast that we want to use, our hops schedule is going to be different of course, every brewery’s equipment is different,” Warkenthien said.

Brewing up beer for a good cause.

“I think every one of us knows somebody or has been directly affected by cancer,” co-owner, Callie Tuschen said. “It’s going towards a good cause and it’s a really good opportunity to do good for families and children.”

The release is September 30th — the beer will stay on tap until it’s gone.

The IPA will also be sold at 4 other locations in the state, which are Monk’s House of Ale in Sioux Falls, The Independent Ale House in Rapid City, Drifter’s Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre, and The Office Bar in Madison. Those places will donate $1 for every pint.