SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the most popular places to visit during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the Buffalo Chip Campground.

It was founded in 1981 and for the past 41 years it’s had only one owner. And as you’re about to see he’s become as legendary as his campground.

They come from all over the country…….to visit the famous Buffalo Chip Campground.

“We are not on the beaten path, we’re not like an ordinary campground, we are a destination, we have one purpose and that’ s for people to come and have fun,” owner Rod Woodruff said.

Rod Woodruff has owned and operated the biker campground for 41 years.

In that time, he’s made a lot of friends, including this biker from Illinois, Todd Billey.

“Ah yeah, I come here every year, I’ve been here for every legends ride,” Billey said.

The Legends Ride is the Buffalo Chip’s annual fundraiser.

“People can contribute some money to participate in this thing and 100 percent of the money they contribute for riding along goes to charity, and we get to choose the charity,” Woodruff said.

This year that charity is for Special Olympics.

The Buffalo Chip started out just as a pasture, but now has improved facilities, even though some still choose to pitch a tent.

Other attractions include a racetrack, numerous bars and a swimming hole called “Bikini Beach”

Woodruff says a lot of these bikers may look rough on the outside, but he says it’s what on their inside that counts.

“It’s all about people, all these bikers, it’s almost trite to say, but it’s absolutely true, bikers are the most giving group of people any place on the planet and the people here are really nice people,” Woodruff said.

People who come back to the Chip…. year after year.

“We have one purpose and that’s for people to come and have fun our obligation is to create and continue to develop a facility where people can come to and relax, goof off and have a good time and meet other people and make friends go home, come back next year and bring more friends,” Woodruff said.

Over the past 15 years, The Buffalo Chip, which has been featured on many tv shows, has raised over $1.5 million for various charities.