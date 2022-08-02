SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street.

Their investigation determined that the crash happened during overnight hours and that another family member was attempting to cover up what happened.

A Bryant man was arrested and is facing charges that include Failure to Immediately, Report a Crash, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and False Reporting.