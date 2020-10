CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Deuel County were kept busy with a brush fire Sunday.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to a brush fire near the Lake Cochrane state campground around 11:30 a.m. Sunday The Sheriff’s Office also posted pictures of the fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out in an hour and a half. No one was hurt.

Crews with the Gary Fire Department and Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the scene.