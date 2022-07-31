SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls.

Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people.

“So far this year we’ve had about 50 thousand people on the lawn,” Halverson said. “We do have about 24 concerts left to go, and I anticipate we will get close to 80-100 thousand people by the end of the season.”

Brulé is a contemporary Native American group based out of Sioux Falls. Their show combines Native American culture, dance and education.

“It’s always an honor to get and receive recognition from your hometown audience, we’ll never get tired of that and we always appreciate it, and we are always humbled by it,” pianist Paul LaRoche said.

Halverson says Brule’s 2019 concert here drew around 8,000 people; she anticipated, even more, were coming for this year’s show. Some attendees began claiming a spot as early as noon.

“We live a couple blocks away so we wanted to come down and get our seats so we could be sure that we got a spot,” attendee Tara Johnson said.

“It’s awesome, they’re just awesome people,” attendee Lisa Lincoln said.

“They’ve got wonderful music, wonderful people so it makes it more fun to come down and see something like this,” attendee Lori Withy said.

Halverson estimates that nine to ten thousand people were on hand.