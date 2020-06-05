Brown County Emergency Management says Thursday storm caused damage

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Brown County, you took an early season hit of severe weather Thursday night.

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines all over. Scott Meints with Brown County Emergency Management says an apartment building lost part of its roof and playground equipment was blown around. He says it’s just one more thing going on during a busy time.

“We still got flooding going on up here. The James River is still in flood stage up here so we’re still dealing with that and the coronavirus stuff. It’s never a dull moment,” Meints said.

Meints says despite power lines going down there weren’t major power outages. He says crews will be out over the next few days repairing the power poles.