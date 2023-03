SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Brothers Osborne will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair on Saturday, Aug 5.

The duo will return with Whiskey Myers on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. exclusively on the Sioux Empire Fair website. This year’s Sioux Empire Fair runs Aug. 4 through Aug. 12.