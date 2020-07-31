Brother of KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen still feeling effects of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We first told you back in April that the brother of our own Matt Holsen tested positive for COVID-19. Ben Holsen, a Sioux Falls Washington grad who lives in the Minneapolis area, quarantined away from his wife and daughter for a few weeks and then seemingly recovered. However, months later, Ben says he still doesn’t feel back to normal and to make matters worse, he was just laid off from work.

This past April, the family had quite the scare when Ben was hit with a presumed positive case of coronavirus.

“I quarantined for two weeks and my final day was Easter Sunday. So I was able to come up. My joke in the house was I got to rise from the basement on Easter Sunday just like Jesus did,” Ben said.

Ben returned to his life with wife Karin and daughter Kennedy but he still doesn’t think his COVID journey is over.

Matt: You still don’t feel right today?

Ben: No I don’t. I wake up and go for a six-mile bike ride every morning and I just feel like my lungs are full of I don’t know.

From occasional wheezing to lung and chest pain and sometimes chills, he says something is still off. An added challenge, Ben was just laid off from his radio station.

“It’s so much worse for so many other people that I try to look at the positive side of things,” Ben said.

One positive, he lost his job the same week his wife Karin was heading back to the front lines as a healthcare worker.

Matt: How is life as a stay-at-home dad?

Ben: Whew. It’s a lot and it’s only Thursday. I’m only four days in but it is a lot.

Thanks to a departure package from his employer, he plans on cherishing some time with his six-month-old. He’s also looking for work and urging people to stay safe.

“I’ve been through this and I know how bad it is and it’s concerning that some people aren’t taking it seriously or doing what it takes to protect other people from this disease,” Ben said.

With his wife Karin working on the frontlines in healthcare, Ben sees first hand how hard she and others are working and says they’re absolute heroes.