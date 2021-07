SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The USA Girls Fastpitch state tournament began in Sioux Falls on Friday and after two days of pool play, Sunday it was time to crown a champion.

In U18, The SD Renegades would take on the SD Phoenix. If the Renegades wanted to win it all, they'd have to beat the Phoenix twice on Sunday. In game 1, they had their ace Heidi Vortherms on the bump and she was fantastic. Through 3 innings she hadn't given up a run. It would continue in the 4th as she gets LaLynn Gohman swinging. She did her part on mound and the offense would do theirs. Ashton Dorman with a 3-run blast to give the Renegades the lead and they would win it 6-0, forcing a game two.