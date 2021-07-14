Brookings woman pleads guilty in death of toddler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renae Fayant, of Brookings has pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of a toddler.

In 2019, authorities investigated the death of a toddler that was found to be living in disturbing conditions which included being deprived of food and water.

The investigation led to indictments against two caregivers of the child. Fayant, one of the toddler’s caregivers, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter on July 13. Fayant faces up to a maximum of 75 years in prison.

Robert Price was also indicted in the death. His case is still pending.