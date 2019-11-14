Brookings welcomes high school state football championships to town

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Football fans are making their way to Brookings this week. This year, the South Dakota High School Activities Association moved the high school state football championships to the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at SDSU, due to construction at the Dakota Dome.

Just a few weeks ago, the community welcomed College GameDay to Brookings, bringing in thousands of people. Now once again the city is getting extra traffic with the state football championships.

Hundreds of fans braved the cold this morning to support their favorite teams.

Canistota/Freeman took on Britton-Hecla this morning for the first game of the high school state football championships.

Bill Sawinsky came down from Webster to watch the games on the gridiron.

“I’m originally from Selby and they’re playing in the 4:30 game, so came to watch all the games today,” football fan, Bill Sawinsky said. “The weather right now seems to be alright, supposed to be a little warmer tomorrow, I’ve got some grandchildren and some relatives from Winner, so we’re going to watch their game tomorrow.”

Laura Schoen Carbonneau is the executive director of the Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says traditionally nearly 18,000 people attend the championship games.

That’s good news for Brookings.

“It’s always our hope that when people come into town they spend as much time as they can in our community, whether it’s eating in our restaurants, filling up with gas, or stopping downtown and taking a look at some of our shops,” Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau, Laura Schoen Carbonneau said.

While she’s not sure on an exact amount of revenue coming into town, she estimates it will be over a million dollars.

“It’s significant, any time you have something like this coming into your community it does make a difference and we’re very happy to welcome the football teams and the fans here,” Schoen Carbonneau said.

Making this not only a win for teams on the field, but also a win for the community of Brookings.

“The community really comes together, whether it’s the city, the university, the convention and visitors bureau, the chamber of commerce, everybody is excited for these kinds of opportunities,” Schoen Carbonneau said.