Brookings to consider new COVID-19 restrictions, business owners voice concerns

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings is experiencing a surge in COVID 19 cases. The county now has 167 active cases.

According to South Dakota State University’s website, about half of those cases are linked to campus. Wednesday night the Brookings City Council is holding a special meeting to talk about a proposal to crack down on house parties and late nights of drinking at the bar.

Back in July, this same council doubled down on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions will expire in a week. Right now bars, restaurants, gyms, and salons are operating at 50-percent capacity. The city is also encouraging social distancing and hygiene, and requiring employees to wear masks.

Wednesday night the council is going to talk about not only extending those restrictions, but adding some additional rules. One thing they’re considering is having bars and restaurants stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Reed Mahlke, an attorney representing several Brookings bars and restaurants, says owners believe the new ordinance, if passed, would be a hard hit during an already challenging time.

“I think the difficult thing for my clients are that they’ve been dealing with some of the most strict COVID restrictions in the state for a period of over six months. If the emergency ordinance passed as drafted, it now threatens to shut down a lot of the businesses,” Mahlke said.

Right now Brookings is in phase three of its city ordinance but with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city, it could go to phase two, which would shut down businesses completely. Brookings city manager Paul Briseno says the purpose of tonight’s emergency meeting is to amend that ordinance so businesses can stay open.

“So rather than closing businesses, we’re recommending that we stop alcohol sales after 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will still allow business up to that point and if businesses choose to stay open beyond that, they just can’t sell the alcohol,” Briseno said.

If that happens, some business owners say they might as well just shut down.

“That pretty much takes away what little profit center they may have left. Even at 50 percent capacity,” Mahlke said.

Another amendment of the ordinance would require face coverings in all public places where six feet of distance can’t be maintained. Mahlke says that would just be another stresser for the businesses.

“Who’s going to police that? There’s going to be people that walk in without masks and at what point does their role change from a business operator, owner or manager to an enforcement official,” Mahlke said.

Briseno hopes that whatever amendments are put in place can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Brookings.

“Then we can alleviate those amendments and maybe even reduce regulation in the future,” Briseno said.

They’re also considering limiting gatherings at homes to 10-people or less, unless everyone is a member of the same family. Another amendment would require face coverings for events that require a city permit and six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

Wednesday will be the first reading of the proposed amendments. However, depending on what happens, changes could go into effect as soon as Thursday.