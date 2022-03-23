SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A science teacher from Brooking’s got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she was also a winner.

“Ready? 1..2..3.. oop that sign is backwards (laugh)” said Greg Gallagher, senior program director for Milken Family Foundation.

Today was no ordinary assembly at Camelot Intermediate School in Brookings

“The teacher is going to receive a financial award can anyone tell me what a financial award is?” Gallagher said.

This assembly was a surprise announcement for the recipient of the Milken Educator Award. Often dubbed the “Oscars of Teaching” the award is given to exceptional educators. The catch? The teacher doesn’t know they are getting the award.

“There’s an exciting reason of why I am here, I came to tell you a secret,” Gallagher said.

When 5th-grade science teacher Camrin Vaux, attended the assembly, she had no idea she was about to receive the award and the cash prize that goes with it.

The amount?..

“Do you know how much that is? 25 thousand dollars. 25 thousand dollars (whooooooooo)” Gallagher said.

Vaux said she was not expecting this kind of recognition.

“It’s very overwhelming to receive the award I am very grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” said Camrin Vaux, 5th-grade science teacher at Camelot Intermediate School.

A worthy award for a teacher going above and beyond her duties all for the good of the students.

“There’s just those opportunities for connections and building relationships with students, that are so much more than what teaching provides in the classroom,” Vaux said.

The Director of the Milken Family Foundation says events like these are the way the foundation can give back to educators making a difference in students’ lives.

“You could tell by the reaction today from the all the students and the staff, that it was a surprise and we are just so glad to be able to celebrate Ms. Vaux in this way,” Gallagher said.

“I was like oh, she won, oh very cool, very big deal,” said Mason Burgherdt, Vaux’s student.

The recipients can spend the prize money however they wish. Vaux says she plans on using this money to get her doctorate.



