Brookings Summer Arts Festival is this weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A festival full of art, entertainment, food, and more is back in Brookings.

A long line of vendors rolled into Pioneer Park Friday to start setting up for the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. Dave Huebner pulled double duty, directing traffic and preparing to sell his pottery.

“Buffalo mugs are the thing I sell the most of,” Potter Dave Huebner said.

It’s free to get into the festival, and when you get there you’ll find hundreds of vendors.

The pandemic canceled the festival last year.

“It was heartbreaking, but we are so glad to be back. It is a wonderful, wonderful weekend,” Brookings Summer Arts Festival board member Shari Budahl Avery said.

While this year will be the 49th festival, organizers are celebrating 50 years since the event started in Brookings.

“It’s all run by volunteers. There are no paid positions, there’s no king or queen at all. It’s just people that want to have this festival be successful,” Brookings Summer Arts Festival chair Dan Kemp said.

Huebner has participated in every single one.

“I prefer selling at shows like this where you get to meet the people who buy stuff.” Huebner said.

The festival runs from 10:00 am-7:00 pm Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers are asking that you do not bring pets to the festival.