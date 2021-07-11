Brookings Summer Arts Festival celebrates award recipients

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) –The Brookings Arts Festival was in full swing in this sunshine after weathering less-than-ideal conditions previously.

“They had their ponchos on and their umbrellas and they’re just serious about getting out to the art festival, so it was really nice to still have that support even in the weather,” vendor Grace Vanderbush said.

Vanderbush, a polymer clay artist, received one of two awards of excellence.

“It’s always exciting to get accepted into a show but then to have that extra affirmation that other people appreciate your artwork. I mean you work on it all year and it’s your life’s work, and then to have that is really special. It kind of affirms what you’re doing, makes you feel like you’re on the right path,” Vanderbush said.

Repurpose artist Chad Garnes and his wife won the media award, which means this piece will be used as the logo for next year’s event.

“It feels great. I was not anticipating anything like that, so it’s always good to be recognized for some of the work that you do. So I’m very appreciative,” Garnes said.

Art can offer different ways of considering the world. Garnes sees such variety.

“It’s very cool that you see different people and different perspectives. And I really appreciate the input that different people have, and just the genuine interest that people have. You don’t have to do art to appreciate art,” Garnes said.