Brookings Stay Safe Pledge encourages commitment to a safe and healthy community

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – In a time of uncertainty due to the pandemic, the Brookings community is working together to show they care about each other- all with the help of a pledge.

Whether you live in the community or are just stopping by, Visit Brookings wants everyone to work together to keep each other safe and healthy during the pandemic.

That’s why the organization worked with community partners to create a Brookings Stay Safe Pledge.

“This is a way for us to reach out to the visitors, the students, families, and residents, to let them know that we are making a commitment to make sure that when they come to our community they’re safe,” Visit Brookings executive director, Laura Schoen Carbonneau said.

The pledge encourages business, residents, and visitors to practice proper health protocols.

“The business side of it, they are pledging to wash their hands, follow the social distancing guidelines, following CDC guidelines of cleanliness, if you can’t physical distance to wear the face mask, and encourage employees, if they are not feeling well they have to stay home, and then training their employees,” Schoen Carbonneau said.

The program is a joint effort between several organizations, including SDSU.

“As we think most currently of students moving in, we are encouraging them to look for those businesses and entities that have signed onto that pledge and know that they are committed to their health and safety as well as the students stepping up and being part of that solution,” university event coordinator, Jamison Lamp said.

Both agree that by working together, Brookings can continue to be a safe and healthy place during this unprecedented time.

“We don’t want to send the SDSU students home again, we don’t want schools to cancel, we want as many events to go on as close to normal as possible, so we feel like if we can stay safe and pledge that we are going to do the things that are going to keep our community safe we are all going to be better off in the long run,” Schoen Carbonneau said.

To learn more about how you can get involved in the pledge, click here.