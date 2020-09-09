Brookings residents weigh in on mask mandate

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday night, the Brookings City Council decided to make mask wearing mandatory in businesses and public places where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

LeeAnn Pierce is a Brookings County commissioner. She says the city council made a great decision.

“I find it hard to understand why people who wear seat belts and helmets and don’t smoke in public, think it’s okay to stand in front of somebody and spit in their face. I wear a mask, not to protect me, not out of fear, but to protect the other people that could get sick if I get sick,” Brookings resident LeeAnn Pierce said.

But many strongly disagree.

Alicia Springer watched both public hearings and thinks the city went way too far, infringing on her freedom.

“I really don’t think that the city should be able to mandate any kind of masks. I don’t like it. I don’t wear a mask myself. I know that there are people out there who are immune compromised. If they want to wear masks, then that’s great, but I just don’t think the city should have that kind of power over us,” Brookings resident Alicia Springer said.

Still others like Robert Wilson question whether the mask mandate will even work.

“I don’t know how it can be enforced. In a bar or restaurant, people are going be eating and drinking. They can’t wear a mask when they’re eating and drinking,” Brookings resident Robert Wilson said.

Springer agrees. She worries that the mask mandate will hurt businesses that are already struggling due to Covid.

“There were people that actually don’t live in Brookings that came to the meeting to voice their opinion because most of their money is spent here. They’re not going to be spending money here any more and I don’t blame them,” Springer said .

Adam Martin attended Tuesday night’s meeting. He says Brookings businesses will be hit even harder if the virus gets out of control.

“I went to support the mask mandate because I think it’s really important. We’re the people that have the most at stake, in terms of if they shut down school, then we’re all going to go home,” Brookings resident Adam Martin said.

The mandatory mask police took effect immediately, but KELOLAND News did see people inside businesses Wednesday who were not wearing masks.