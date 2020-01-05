Brookings recycling program no longer accepting plastic bags

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live in Brookings, there’s a recycling change you should know about.

The city’s single-stream recycling program is no longer accepting plastic bags.

While the city started spreading word about the move a while ago, the rule went into effect on the first of the year.

Michael Cook knows the recycling industry.

Afterall, he’s worked at Cook’s Wastepaper & Recycling for more than two decades.

Now, he’s adjusting to a change in his job: keeping plastic bags out of this facility.

Volk: I see a few plastic bags right now.

Cook: There’s a few in here, but it’s way better than what it was.

Cook’s is where the material from the City of Brookings Recycling Program is dropped off to be processed.

“Brookings has always been a very acceptable community when we do have change, and I know residents will take this to heart, and we’ll get the plastic bags out of the recycling system,”City of Brookings Director of Solid Waste Todd Langland said.

The change is being made to fall in line with Millenium Recycling in Sioux Falls and a shift in the industry

Millenium is where Cook’s hauls its material.

Millenium Recycling stopped accepting plastic bags last spring, an answer to changes in the recycling industry.

“There’s just not enough industry taking care of those bags and they are a high labor item,” Millenium Recycling President Shannon Dwire said.

“The industry is saying we don’t want bags in recycling anymore, and the industry controls what we can and can’t recycle,” Cook’s Wastepaper & Recycling Michael Cook said.

There are some options if you’re wondering what to do with your plastic bags.

For example, some retailers, including Hy-Vee, will let you return plastic shopping bags to be recycled.

Or you can re-use them for garbage bags and put them in your regular trash can.

Millenium Recycling is also suggesting that you start using re-usable shopping bags.