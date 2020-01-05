Brookings recycling program adjusts to industry changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s something to keep in mind if you live in Brookings: the city is no longer accepting plastic bags in its recycling program.

While the city started spreading the word a while ago, the change went into effect on the first of the year.

“We’re just getting started on it. I feel it will take a month or two to see a huge factor and difference in it. We’ll just continue to monitor it as we pick the recycling material up,” Todd Langland, Director of Solid Waste, said.

Officials say the change is to keep up with a shift in the industry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests