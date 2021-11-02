Brookings Public Library hosting Native American Heritage Month speaker series

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the month of November, the Brookings Public Library will showcase a variety of speakers in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Presentations are scheduled on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. both in-person in the Library’s Cooper Room and on Zoom. Log-in information for each lecture will be posted on the Library’s website and Facebook page.

Below is a list of each of the presentations:

Tuesday, November 2nd, Dr. Craig Howe will present his talk, “Seven Things Everyone Should Know About American Indians in South Dakota”

Tuesday, November 9th, Starr Chief Eagle will give a Hoop Dancing performance suitable for all ages

Tuesday, November 16th, Taté Walker will present their talk, “Violence Against Indigenous Relatives: Settler Colonialism’s Impacts Then & Now”

Tuesday, November 23rd, Dr. Sharity Bassett will present her talk, “Haudenosaunee Women Lacrosse Players: Making Meaning through Rematriation”

Tuesday, November 30th, Jerome Kills Small will present his lecture, “Water: Lakota Spirituality and Science”

The lectures are free to the public.