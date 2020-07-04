Brookings prepares for Fourth of July fireworks despite festival cancellation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls isn’t the only city hosting a fireworks display tonight. The fireworks display is normally the finale to their Uncle Sam Jam Festival in Brookings, but due to COVID-19, that event has been cancelled.

However, they are still lighting up the sky with a display designed for an audience anywhere in town.

“About as high as we’re going to get is 400-feet in the air, and it’s that way every year. The big difference this year is because the show was designed for a close-up audience, there was a lot of smaller stuff that would be more intimate to that group. There’s less of that this year and more stuff that goes up in the air,” Pete Bolzer, Deputy Fire Chief said.

The fireworks will be launched from a spot near the Swiftel Center, but its parking lot will not be available as a place to watch the display. It’s recommended that viewers find an area in Brookings to watch, because this year’s show can be seen from anywhere in city limits.

The fireworks display is set to start at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.