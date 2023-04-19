BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police are seeking a 12-year-old girl last seen on April 18 at 10 p.m. in the 600 block of 5th Ave S. in Brookings.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Azayla Quezada was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt (as pictured in first photo) and black and white converse.

Azayla Quezada – Brookings PD

Quezada may also be wearing a black and white checkered backpack with a pink lanyard attached. Police say they are concerned due to weather conditions, and ask the public to please contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113 with any information on the whereabouts of Quezada.