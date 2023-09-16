SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scam cost a Brookings business about $1,200 on Sept. 14, police said in a news release.

Brookings Police said a business’s employee was contacted by a scammer who pretended to be an officer with the South Dakota State Police who said the employee’s help was needed with sting operation to recover money stolen from the business. The employee was told take cash from the business, drive to another business and load MoneyLink cards with varying amounts of money.

The manager reported the scam to police. at about 11 p.m. Police were able to find the employee and talk with the scammer on the phone.

Brookings police remind the public that no law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone to ask for personal or account information or payment of any kind to assist with police activities.

“Do not give anyone any personal information, account information, or purchase any type of money card, or gift card if requested to do so over the telephone,” Adam Smith, detective, Brookings Police Criminal Investigation Division, said in the news release.

